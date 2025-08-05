Forney Teen Arrested on Serious Drug Charges by Forney PD

Forney, TX - Kimberly Ramos, 18, of Forney was arrested on August 2, 2025, on charges of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, in amounts between 4 and 200 grams. The arrest was made by the Forney Police Department, and according to jail records, Ramos was booked at 2:49 PM and is currently held at the D6A-12 housing location under the custody of the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.

The charge against Ramos is a serious offense, reflecting the severity of drug-related activities within the legal framework. This particular charge, abbreviated as "MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G," involves the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, which carries substantial legal consequences, including potential lengthy prison sentences upon conviction.

The bail for Ramos has been set at $100,000, which must be paid in the form of a surety bond for her release. The arresting agency, the Forney Police Department, has set this bond amount in alignment with the gravity of the charge. The offense date is recorded as July 31, 2025, indicating that the alleged crime took place shortly before her arrest.

Ramos's physical description, as noted in the arrest records, lists her as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. These details are standard components of arrest documentation, providing necessary information for identification purposes.

This arrest highlights the ongoing efforts of local law enforcement agencies to combat drug-related offenses and maintain public safety. The Forney Police Department, in collaboration with the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, continues to work diligently to address such crimes within the community.

All suspects, including Ramos, are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This presumption of innocence is a fundamental principle of the criminal justice system, ensuring that all individuals receive a fair trial.

Arrest Record

Name KIMBERLY RAMOS Age 18 Date of Birth 07-12-2007

Physical Description Height: 5 03, Weight: 100 lbs, Eyes: BRO, Hair: BLK

Booking Date August 2, 2025 Admit Time 2:49 PM Housing Location D6A-12

Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO Primary Arresting Agency FORNEY PD - TX1290100 Total Charges 1

Total Bond $100,000.00

Charges

Charge: MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

Bond: $100,000.00 (Surety Bond)

Charging Agency: FORNEY PD

Offense Date: 07-31-2025