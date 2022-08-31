MESQUITE, Texas — A Mesquite Independent School District teacher's aide was arrested earlier this week and charged with multiple counts of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child, according to the Mesquite Police Department.
On August 29, 2022, the Mesquite Police Department received information about a possible improper relationship between an educator and a student at North Mesquite High School.
According to police, 22-year-old Bryan Garcia of Garland, Texas, and an employee of the district, was identified as the suspect in their investigation.
"School officials contacted Garcia on August 29, 2022 to inquire about information received regarding his inappropriate behavior, and notified the Mesquite Police Department," read a statement from the department.
During the course of the investigation, police say, investigators learned Garcia was communicating with students through phone applications during the Spring 2022 semester.
On August 30, 2022, Garcia was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding any other offenses related to Garcia are asked to contact the Mesquite Police Department at (972) 285-6336 or Mesquite Police Department Investigator C. Smith at (972) 216-6249.