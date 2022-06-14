MESQUITE, Texas — A Mesquite man was sentenced by a Collin County jury to 59 years in prison in connection with an aggravated kidnapping and human trafficking case involving a 16-year-old female, the Collin County District Attorney's Office announced last week.
According to prosecutors, 29-year-old Ricky Stevenson, of Mesquite, Texas, took a female to a nail salon on January 23, 2021, in Plano, Texas. After paying for their services and exiting the salon, witnesses tell police Stevenson punched the female so hard she fell to the ground.
Stevenson then grabbed the female, dragged her by her hair and clothes, and threw her into his car. The female was able to escape the vehicle, was again drug back towards the vehicle by Stevenson, but ultimately able to escape and run to an eye witness who was approaching the incident to intervene.
Police say the assault was also captured on video surveillance.
Plano Police Department Detective Aaron Benzick discovered during his investigation Stevenson had begun forcibly prostituting the female when she was 16. She was 17 at the time of the documented assault. Investigation and testimony at trial also revealed Stevenson prostituted two other women, one of whom he had also physically assaulted.
“It’s a parent’s worst nightmare for their own child to be forcibly prostituted by a human trafficker," stated Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis. "We’ve now secured justice by forcing that trafficker to pay the consequences. We thank this jury for a sentence that’s both strong and just."
During the punishment phase of the trial, prosecutors also presented evidence Stevenson had previous felony convictions for assault family violence impeding breathe and assault family violence with a previous conviction. The jury also heard testimony about Stevenson’s social media posts, boasting about being a pimp, and controlling women.
Following testimony and evidence during the punishment phase, the jury assessed punishment at 59 years in prison.
Judge Angela Tucker presided over the case. Assistant District Attorneys Ann Mathew and Dewey Mitchell prosecuted the case, assisted by District Attorney Investigator Stephanie Strickland and Assistant District Attorney John Rolater.