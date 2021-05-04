MESQUITE, Texas — On Tuesday morning, Mesquite police shot and killed a man allegedly armed with a knife and club while responding to a 911 hangup call with a female screaming and crying in the background.
At approximately 7:45 a.m., on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, the Mesquite Police Department received a 911 call. Before its disconnect, police say dispatchers could hear a female screaming and crying in the background.
Police were able to locate the address of the call based on a prior call from the same phone number and were dispatched to the Audobon Park Apartments in the 5800 block of Northwest Drive.
"Upon arrival at the location, officers made their way to the apartment where they were contacted by the victim, who advised that the suspect was armed with a knife," read a statement from the Mesquite Police Department on Tuesday afternoon. "Officers made contact with the suspect on the side of the apartment building where the suspect charged at officers, armed with a knife and a club."
"At this time, two officers discharged their duty weapons at the suspect, striking him," stated the department.
Police officers then rendered first aid until medical personnel arrived on scene and transported the man to a local hospital. There, he was later pronounced deceased.
A second ambulance was dispatched to the location for an assault victim.
The alleged suspect was identified by police as 27-year-old Ashton Pinke of Dallas, Texas.
As per departmental policy, the officers, identified as a 25-year female veteran and a 21-year male veteran, were place on administrative leave with pay.
Additionally, per protocol, investigators with the Dallas County District Attorney's Office responded to the scene.
"This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be released as they become available," stated the department. "Body Worn Camera Footage of this incident is being reviewed at this time and will be released to the public later this week."