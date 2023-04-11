KAUFMAN, Texas — Kaufman police say an elderly man turned the gun on himself after shooting a 19-year-old family member at an apartment complex Monday morning.
On April 10, 2023, the Kaufman Police Department, Kaufman Fire Department, and CareFlite responded to a reported shooting at the Bridgewood Ranch Apartments located in the 4100 Block of Vista Lane in Kaufman, Texas.
Upon arrival, police discovered a 19-year-old male lying in the apartment's swimming pool area with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim told police he was shot by a family member who was still in their apartment.
The victim was alert when discovered by police, removed from the area to an awaiting ambulance, and transported to a Dallas-area hospital for further treatment.
During this, police secured the area and apartments where the shooting occurred and then attempted to make contact with the family member without response.
Police say a witness stated they heard the first shot and then a second shot after the victim ran from the apartment.
Once a SWAT Team arrived on scene, entry was made into the apartment where an 88-year-old male was found deceased of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The 19-year-old male is continuing to receive treatment at the hospital where he is listed in stable condition. The body of the 88-year-old male was transported to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.
The Kaufman Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division processed the scene and is continuing to investigate the shooting. The Kaufman County Precinct 1 Constables Office and deputies and a SWAT team from the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office assisted.