TALTY, Texas — Talty Police Department and Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office investigators are actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of a Talty mother who was discovered in her home Friday afternoon.
According to officials, a welfare check was initiated in the 1400 block of Trinity Meadows in the Winner’s Circle subdivision home on Friday by the Forney ISD police department after two children had missed an entire week of school.
“When 2 students had been absent and their parent couldn’t be reached, our teachers sensed something was wrong and asked our Forney ISD police to do a welfare check,” a district spokesman tells inForney.com
“We are so thankful that our teachers are building relationships with families to know something wasn’t right, and for our officers that check in on our families. Our hearts break with the family, and we are keeping them close in our thoughts and prayers,” the district said in an email.
Authorities discovered that a 71-year-old widowed mother had perished of unknown causes several days prior inside the home and her two children, a 6-year-old and 7-year-old, were left to care for themselves.
According to sources speaking on background, the children did initially attempt to make calls for help, but were unsuccessful and had been feeding and caring for themselves since last Sunday based on information they gave police.
Child Protective Services took the children into custody Friday evening and Kaufman County Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Judge Amy Tarno ordered the body be transferred to the Dallas county medical examiner’s office for autopsy.
“At this time, we do not suspect foul play, but the investigation is ongoing pending an autopsy,” KCSO Public Information Officer Jolie Stewart tells inForney.com.
The woman’s identity has not been released by officials as of press time. This is a developing story.