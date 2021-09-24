KEMP, Texas — The Kemp Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured. Police have yet to identify a suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers.
At approximately 2:14 a.m., the Kemp Police Department responded to a reported shooting at the Chevron location at 912 East 9th Street, which is located adjacent U.S. Highway 175 in Kemp, Texas.
The shooting victim was located in a parking lot in the 3600 block of U.S. Highway 175, near Sara's Secret, and transported to a Dallas-area hospital with an apparent gunshot wound, Kemp Police Department Chief Ernesto Zepeda tells inForney.com.
Police activity at both locations continued into the morning hours Friday and Zepeda says, as of press time, the investigation remains active and ongoing.
The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation.
Zepeda is asking anyone with information on the shooting, or who may have witnessed anything at the time of the incident, to contact the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522. Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.