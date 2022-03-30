Trapboy Mugshot

Dallas based rapper Trapboy Freddy was arrested in Kaufman County on Wednesday and was transported to the Kaufman County jail.

 Kaufman County Sheriff's Office

FORNEY, Texas — Rapper "Trapboy Freddy", was arrested and put into custody at the Kaufman County jail in Kaufman on Wednesday following a traffic stop.

Trapboy Freddy's real name is Devarius Dontez Moore, 30, of Dallas, and was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a traffic stop by Kaufman County Constable Pct 2 deputies. 

Rapper Trapboy Freddy arrested

Moore was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and one charge of possession of marijuana < 2oz. According to jail records Moore was booked in the Kaufman County Jail at 2:57 PM Wednesday afternoon.

Moore is expected to be arraigned during a bond hearing by a Kaufman County magistrate Thursday morning. 

News of Moore's arrest first went viral on social media Wednesday after a video captured by a passerby was posted.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Tags