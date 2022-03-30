FORNEY, Texas — Rapper "Trapboy Freddy", was arrested and put into custody at the Kaufman County jail in Kaufman on Wednesday following a traffic stop.
Trapboy Freddy's real name is Devarius Dontez Moore, 30, of Dallas, and was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a traffic stop by Kaufman County Constable Pct 2 deputies.
Moore was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and one charge of possession of marijuana < 2oz. According to jail records Moore was booked in the Kaufman County Jail at 2:57 PM Wednesday afternoon.
Moore is expected to be arraigned during a bond hearing by a Kaufman County magistrate Thursday morning.
News of Moore's arrest first went viral on social media Wednesday after a video captured by a passerby was posted.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.