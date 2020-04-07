KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of seven people listed in its April 2020 Most Wanted poster.
Calls and tips to the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for cash rewards as specified on the poster if the tips are directed through the crime stoppers organization. Tips can be made by calling 1 (877) 847-7522 or online at www.KaufmanCountyCrimeStoppers.org.
The Kaufman County Crime Stoppers, in partnership with Kaufman County law enforcement agencies, intends to publish a Most Wanted list at the beginning of each month.
Individuals should never attempt to apprehend any of the listed suspects themselves, stated the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers which also stated a reward would not be paid to anyone involved in such action.
The listed warrant information was correct and current when published but may no longer be correct when read. Warrants and charges must be verified before arrest.