ROCKWALL, TEXAS — The Rockwall Fire Marshal’s Division, in conjunction with A Texas Advisory Council on Arson, or ATAC, is offering a reward of $2,000 or more for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for the arson fire that destroyed a dwelling located in Rockwall. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, December 24, the Rockwall Fire Department responded to a structure fire located at 205 Dial Road in Rockwall Texas.
The Rockwall Fire Marshal’s Division is asking for help in locating the owner/driver of a grey colored Nissan or similar type of vehicle. See pictures below. This car was seen in the area of the fire on December 23, between the hours of 11:30 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. Investigators would like to speak with the driver or anybody who may have information that would help to identify the owner.
In addition, investigators are seeking witnesses that may have seen individuals in or around the subject property before the fire.
This incident remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Division of the Rockwall Fire Department.
Anyone with information about this case should call the Rockwall Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Division at 972-771-7774. Anonymous tips may be left by calling our toll-free arson hotline at 1-877-4FIRE45 (1-877-434-7345).