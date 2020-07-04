FORNEY, TEXAS — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a Forney man found in a pond this afternoon at his community's amenity center.
According to KCSO, a 52-year old Forney man from the Clements Ranch Community was reported missing at approximately 2:30 p.m. this afternoon.
"While investigating his whereabouts, deputies located the body of a white male matching the same description in a small pond behind the [Clements Ranch] amenities center," KCSO Public Information Officer Jolie Stewart tells inForney.com this evening.
The KCSO asked the amenities center management to close the pool area while the recovery was made according to authorities. A fireworks show and fourth of July activities scheduled for the community center tonight have been canceled.
Authorities say the man has been identified, however, next of kin notification remains ongoing, so it will not be released at this time.
This is a developing story.