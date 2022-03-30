HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Six people were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and severely torturing a woman they met online, according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.
The six were arrested late Tuesday night after the sheriff's office received a 911 call about a suspicious person.
“We received a call about a suspicious person, discovered this troubling case and quickly made arrests,” stated Hillhouse.
Hillhouse says the woman, who had met the alleged suspects online, was held against her will and severely tortured during her captivity. Police did not disclose when the kidnapping occurred or how long the woman had been held captive.
A search warrant was issued for a residence on Waverly Way in Athens, Texas, which was executed by members of the Henderson County Sheriff's Office Tactical Team and investigators with the Henderson County District Attorney's Office.
Arrest warrants were then issued for 22-year-old Felicity Emanuelle Walker, 45-year-old Summer Syler Lawrence, 22-year-old Breonna Cheyenne Johnson, 22-year-old Amanda Marie Andrews, 30-year-old Shayne Joseph Anderson, and 21-year-old Charles K. Bryant, Jr. Each was charged with aggravated kidnapping.
Hillhouse said the victim was being treated for her injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing, says Hillhouse.