TERRELL, Texas — Robert Bradley Page, 55 of Terrell is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed his son Saturday night according to authorities.
Just before midnight, Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) was dispatched to the 8400 block of County Road 271 outside of Terrell for a reported shooting.
Upon arrival, police say they found a 22-year-old male deceased, suspected to have been shot. The victim’s identity has not been officially released as of press time.
Page, reportedly the victim’s father, was taken into custody at the scene by KCSO deputies and charged with murder.
The case remains under investigation and authorities have not released any additional details over the weekend.
Page is being held at the Kaufman county jail on a $1.2 million bond.
This is a developing story.