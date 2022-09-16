TERRELL, Texas — A Terrell man has been sentenced to 80 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for sexually assaulting a girl since she was 9 years old.
The sentencing for 48-year-old Brian Allan Kohler came after a three-day trial before 86th District Court Judge Casey Blair. Kohler was found guilty by the Kaufman County jury of sexual assault of a child enhanced.
According to evidence and testimony at trial, Kohler has sexually assaulted a female, from the age of 9 to 17, on a weekly and sometimes daily basis. Jurists also learned Kohler had purchased a pair of fish-net stockings for the girl when she was 11 years old as a Christmas gift.
“I just wanted to hold you and be close to you . . . I don’t know, you were my escape,” Kohler told the victim on a recorded phone call.
The victim told the jury how the abuse continues to haunt her life.
The jury deliberated for less than half an hour before returning the guilty verdict and only minutes to assess Kohler's 80 year sentence during the punishment phase.
“Kaufman County juries have made clear that this County will not tolerate the abuse of our children," stated Kaufman County District Attorney Erleigh Wiley following sentencing.
The district attorney's office thanked the victim for showing "incredible bravery" and facing her abuser at trial.
The prosecution was led by Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Ashley Holman and Taylor McConnell, Crimes Against Children Investigator Brandi Dial and paralegal Amanda Morris.
A booking photo for Kohler was not immediately available at the time of press.