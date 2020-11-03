FORNEY, Texas — A Terrell man unconscious in a vehicle with a visible firearm prompted the closure of Farm-to-Market (FM) 548 and nearby evacuations on Tuesday night in Forney.
Just after 6 p.m., the Forney Police Department received a 911 call of a male driver stopped in the 300 block of FM 548, near the Forney Justice Center and Forney Community Park.
Witnesses told police the man appeared unconscious, with firearms immediately next to him, and his foot on the brakes of the vehicle, which was running.
Several officers with the Forney Police Department, Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department, and Kaufman County Constable’s Office Precinct 2 responded to the scene, according to the Forney Police Department.
"To ensure the safety of the public, nearby athletic fields were evacuated and nearby persons were told to move out of the immediate area," stated the department.
The driver, identified as Cameron Kile of Terrell, Texas, was later taken into custody without further incident or injury.
Kile was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with an open container, a class B misdemeanor; unlawful carrying of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor; and obstructing a highway, a class B misdemeanor. Bond information was not available as of press time.