TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Police Department is seeking assistance from the public identifying a man who allegedly filmed under a woman's dress at a local retailer.
"The Terrell Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying this sexual predator," read a statement from the department.
The alleged incident occurred on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Ross Dress for Less, located at 634 American Way, in reference to an invasive visual recording.
"Officers made contact with the victim who stated while at Ross cashing out at the register, a black male slid his phone under her dress," stated the department. "At the time of the offense she felt movement at the bottom of her dress and looked down noticing the man retrieving his phone, she quickly noticed the camera was open as if he was taking pictures or video."
The suspect was described as a black male, bald head, approximately 6' 6", and was seen wearing a short sleeve shirt, shorts, and glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Terrell Police Department Detective M. Anders at manders@terrelltx.gov or (469) 474-2820.