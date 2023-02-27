TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Police Department is seeking information from the public to assist in identifying an unknown woman who allegedly pass $1,000 in counterfeit bills at a local Dollar General.
Terrell police say, on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at approximately 7:58 p.m., an unknown white female entered the Dollar General at 510 S. Virginia Street in Terrell, Texas.
"The suspect entered the store and passed $1000 worth of counterfeit bills," read a statement from the department.
She is described by police as being medium built with tattoos on both arms, wearing a black beanie, white tank top, blue shorts, long black socks, and black hair. She was seen getting out of a grey mid 2010-2017s Toyota Tacoma.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. J.Tidwell at (469) 474-2793 or jtidwell@terrelltx.gov.