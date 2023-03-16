FORNEY, Texas — Two people were arrested earlier today following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle in the Forney area.
According to Precinct 2 Constable Jason Johnson, earlier today, deputies from his office, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Saftery were involved in the pursuit in the area of North Forney High School.
Out of an abundance of caution, nearby schools were placed on lock down.
The suspect vehicle wrecked out at Falcon Way and Windmill Farms Boulevard and both suspects bailed out on foot, according to Johnson. Both were ultimately taken into custody.
"Unfortunately, a deputy with the Kaufman County Constables Pct 2 office was injured during the pursuit," stated Johnson. "The Deputy was not seriously injured, and will make a full recovery."
While not identified at the time of press, both suspects face charges for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, and evading arrest.