COMMERCE, Texas — Two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting at a Texas A&M Commerce residence hall on Monday, according to campus police.
The Texas A&M Commerce University Police Department says the shooting occurred in the Pride Rock Residence Hall on campus.
"There have been two confirmed deaths," read a statement from the department. "The third victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment."
"UPD has stationed officers throughout the campus, including all key gathering points, for the safety of the campus community," stated the department.
There is no word on if a suspect has been taken into custody.
Students, faculty, and staff have been instructed to shelter in place until further notice.