KEMP, Texas — Two people are being sought by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office in a credit card theft case.
The sheriff's office released surveillance video of two unknown individuals who were captured on camera using a credit card from a recent vehicle burglary in the Kemp area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office at (972) 932-4337 or the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522.
Please share and help us!Posted by Kaufman County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 23, 2020