KAUFMAN, Texas — Two teens allegedly threw drugs from the window of their vehicle as they fled numerous law enforcement agencies, at high speeds, through multiple counties on Monday afternoon.
According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, police began pursuing 18-year-old Javier Delarosa and 17-year-old Arnulfo Baesa, both of Dallas, Texas, in the Athens area. From Athens, the chase traveled through Kaufman and Van Zandt Counties.
"As the duo was chased at speeds exceeding 115 miles-an-hour, they were seen throwing the drugs out of their vehicle’s windows," read a release from the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
The chase came to an end just off Farm-to-Market 3227, in between the Wise community and Canton, after the teens bailed on foot and a brief manhunt involving a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter and area agency K-9 units.
"A large amount of meth was found inside their vehicle and along HWY 175 where the suspects pitched the drugs out of their vehicle," stated the sheriff's office.
Delarosa and Baesa now face charges for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, greater than or equal to four grams and less than 200 grams, and tamper of fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
“I want to thank the law enforcement agencies who joined the pursuit and brought it to a safe and successful conclusion,” Hillhouse said.