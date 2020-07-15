HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Two people wanted on manslaughter charges out of Henderson County were arrested in central Texas, according to police.
Yesterday, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office issued a bulletin identifying Joseph Luna and Lacy Wilkerson as wanted on manslaughter charges in connection with the death of a man this past weekend in the Brownsboro area of Henderson County.
Investigative information led police to believe Luna and Wilkerson had fled the area.
On Tuesday night, the Brazos County Sheriff's Office investigators apprehended Luna and Wilkerson in Brazos County. Both were transported to the Brazos County Jail, are being held on $750,000 bonds, and are awaiting extradition to Henderson County.
"The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office for locating and apprehending both of these subjects," read a statement from the Henderson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday. "They are now in custody."
The charges stem from an altercation with a victim, identified by police as Jeffrey Lackey, according to police and a preliminary autopsy.
Police are now awaiting a final autopsy to determine Lackey's exact manner and cause of death.