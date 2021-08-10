TERRELL, Texas (Terrell Independent School District) — Academy Sports + Outdoors has partnered with Terrell ISD to give 15 kids $150 shopping sprees to gear up for back-to-school.
On Tuesday, August 10, the students were given the opportunity to shop Academy’s wide assortment of footwear, apparel, backpacks and more, to help them get what they need for the school year. The store was closed for the 15 students to shop before any other customers entered the store.
“This is such an amazing gift for our students!” Superintendent, Dr. Georgeanne Warnock stated, “We are so grateful to Academy for this gracious donation to our students and the ExCEL facility!” Academy has also presented Terrell ISD with a $2,000 Academy gift card, totaling a $4,250 donation. The extra gift card will be used to purchase additional items for kids within the district. Academy’s donation is one of several across the country to help kids get back to school and back to sports this year.
“We are doing a lot of exciting things here at Terrell ExCEL and this donation is really going to help us to champion the development of students,” said ExCEL Director Anthony Knight.
Thank you Academy Sports + Outdoors for supporting the students of Terrell ISD, and congratulations to the 15 students who were chosen for the exclusive shopping spree!