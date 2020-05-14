FORNEY, Texas — A community vehicle parade celebrating the Class of 2020 will be held on May 17, 2020, from 4p.m. until 6 p.m., in Windmill Farms.
Event organizers recently announced a parade route which will begin at the intersection of Falcon Way and Iron Gate Boulevard. The route will travel east on Falcon Way, south of Windmill Farms Boulevard, west on Concord Drive, and back north on Iron Gate Boulevard, ending where it began.
Spectators are invited to park along the parade route but are advised to either remain in their vehicle, in the bed of their trucks, or at elbows-length — to ensure proper social-distancing guidelines.
Seniors can drive themselves along the parade route or may have a chauffeur, such as a parent or guardian.
Spectators and seniors are encouraged to decorate their vehicles.
For more information, visit the Facebook Event Page, here.
"We are hosting a car parade for the North Forney Class of 2020, but are open to all seniors from Kaufman county," reads the event page's description. "Please come out and celebrate all the hard work and accomplishments this class has made."