CRANDALL, Texas — A group of nine students and parents from Crandall ISD embarked on an unforgettable international trip from June 17 to June 27, 2023, which was meticulously organized and led by their dedicated Crandall High School teacher, Tara Hicks.
The journey was intended to expose the students to diverse cultures, historical landmarks, and to broaden their understanding of the sacrifices made during World War II.
The group started their trip in London, touring the Churchill War Rooms and the Imperial War Museum before traveling across the English Channel to Caen. Here, they visited the historical Utah, Omaha, and Gold Beaches, and stood atop Pointe du Hoc, where American soldiers began their attacks on D-Day. The trip then led them to Paris, Versailles, Bastogne in Belgium, and finally, Berlin.
While in Bastogne, the group explored the 101st Airborne Museum and the Bois Jacques, the site of the Battle of the Bulge, where they saw foxholes used by American soldiers. In Berlin, they saw the footprint and an original section of the Berlin Wall and visited Checkpoint Charlie.
But it was the visits to the Normandy American Cemetery in Normandy and the Henri-Chapelle Cemetery in Belgium that left a profound impact on the students. They placed almost 200 donated American and Texas flags on the graves of Texas soldiers, including those of soldiers from counties surrounding Kaufman.
Those flags were donated to the students by local elected officials, including Congressman Lance Gooden, State Representative Keith Bell, District Court Judge Shelton Gibbs, Kaufman County Judge Jakie Allen, and Kaufman County Precinct 2 Commissioner Skeet Phillips.
One notable grave was that of Truman Kimbro, a Medal of Honor recipient from Madisonville, TX, at the Henri-Chapelle Cemetery. The 25-year-old's story of self-sacrifice to save his fellow soldiers deeply moved the students, provoking thoughtful conversations about choice, sacrifice, and selfless service.
"This was truly the best part of the trip for me," Hicks told inForney.com. "As their teacher, it was moving to see them really thinking about choices and sacrifice and service to others above self."
Reflecting on their experience, the students described the trip as "the best ever", acknowledging the humbling and eye-opening experience of visiting the memorial sites. The experience moved them to appreciate the sacrifices of those who risked their lives for their country and freedom, especially the soldiers who might not have anyone left to honor them.
"The cemeteries were very somber and sobering," one student reflected. "It’s hard to think about people my age doing things like that to protect the rest of us. They knew they might not make it back, but did it anyway.”
“It was very moving to see how the locals in these towns revered the sacrifices made by American soldiers," said another student. "They clearly understand these men were fighting not only for our freedom, but for theirs as well. Everywhere we looked, the flags of France, Britain, America, and Belgium were proudly displayed."
This was the first international trip for Crandall ISD students, although Hicks has led trips to the 2017 Inauguration and historical sites in Boston and New York City related to the American Revolution.
Hicks expressed gratitude for the opportunity to expose the students to the wider world, foster appreciation for different cultures, and instill a lifelong desire to learn more about global history.
"I hope they have truly developed an appreciation for other people and places, and that they will now have a lifelong desire to learn more about the world around them," she said. "Because this trip was specifically World War II directed, I hope they also have more of an appreciation of what others have done so they can maintain the freedoms they have today."
"I hope it will inspire them to serve others and be leaders within their future communities."