FORNEY, Texas — AFJROTC Cadet Blane Duplissey has been named a J-100 Character-in-Leadership Scholar by the Air Force Junior ROTC.
According to the AFJRTOC, “The J-100 identifies stellar high school senior cadets for the character and leadership that is embodied in AFJROTC and affords them the opportunity to compete for an invaluable commission as a United States Air Force or Space Force officer.”
The scholarship, which launched in 2021, provides 100 cadets with four years of 100% paid tuition at any university, or crosstown partner, with an AFROTC attachment. Cadets also receive a $10,000 per-year allowance for university-owned/on-campus housing as well as an annual book stipend and monthly cadet stipend. Scholarship acceptance requires cadets to meet all AFROTC requirements and pursue officer commission.
Candidates are selected based on their character, leadership, citizenship and diversity and the scholarship is designed to “inspire future leaders to seek careers in the US Air Force and Space Force.” Applicants are first nominated by their unit instructor before participating in the application and selection process.
Duplissey joined the AFJROTC during his sophomore year of high school and was one of just 200 applicants to participate in the AFJROTC Flight Academy program last summer. He has applied to the Air Force Academy and other universities to begin his degree in the fall.