FORNEY, Texas (Forney Independent School District) — Forney High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, (AFJROTC) Cadet Blane Duplissey has been selected to receive a full-paid scholarship for the second-annual Air Force Junior ROTC Cyber Academy.
There are more than 120,000 AFJROTC Cadets nationwide and only 100 AFJROTC cadets were chosen for the academy.
During the Cyber Academy this summer, Cadet Duplissey will build skills in state-of-the-art computing and cybersecurity under the supervision of instructors from one of five different universities. Upon completion, Cadet Duplissey will earn college credits and will have the opportunity to sit for the COMPTIA IT Fundamentals certification exam. The value of the AFJROTC Cyber Academy scholarship is $8,000.
Currently, the Department of Labor predicts cybersecurity jobs will grow at a rate of 32 percent, and the Center for Cyber Safety and Education reports there will be 1.8 million unfilled cybersecurity jobs by 2022, a 20 percent increase over 2015
“The fact that these cadets are jumping in to be a part of our Cyber Academy - and doing so virtually - is a testament to the demand for technology career exploration opportunities among students. We are looking forward to learning from their experience this summer and building out a model to bring computing and cybersecurity to JROTC cadets broadly,” said Ruthe Farmer, chief evangelist, CSforALL.
Cadets who participate in the program do not incur a military commitment to the Air Force or any other branch of service, nor does completing the program guarantee acceptance into one of the military’s commissioning programs.
The mission of the AFJROTC program is to develop citizens of character dedicated to serving their nation and community, while instilling values of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility and sense of accomplishment.
For more information about Cyber Academy and the AFJROTC CS for All Programs, please visit https://www.csforall.org/projects_and_programs/jrotc/.