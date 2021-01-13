FORNEY, Texas (Forney Independent School District) — Three Forney ISD Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) cadets were recently notified that they have been selected and will receive a full paid scholarship to attend an accredited Aviation University participating in a private pilot license training program.
The three cadets are Cadet Major Amber Gomez and Cadet Major Ashley Gomez from Forney High School and Cadet Major Dalton Isken from North Forney High School. Amber and Ashley are twin sisters. All three cadets are currently juniors and will attend the Aviation University during the summer of 2021.
The Flight Academy Scholarship Program is an Air Force-level initiative in collaboration with the commercial aviation industry to address the national civilian and military pilot shortage. The scholarship covers transportation, room and board, academics and flight hours required to potentially earn a private pilot license. The scholarship is valued at approximately $22,500.
More than 1,340 cadets applied for scholarships and only 230 cadets worldwide were selected. Only three cadets from Forney ISD applied for the scholarship and all three were accepted. The selections were made by the AFJROTC headquarters which is located at Maxwell Air Force
Base in Montgomery, Alabama. There are more than 125,000 high school students enrolled in AFJROTC programs at almost 900 high schools in the U.S and overseas.
Cadets who participate in the program do not incur a military commitment to the Air Force or any other branch of service, nor does completing the program guarantee acceptance into one of the military’s commissioning programs.
The mission of the AFJROTC program is to develop citizens of character dedicated to serving their nation and community, while instilling values of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility and sense of accomplishment.
For more information about the AFJROTC Aviation University, please visit their website at https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/Holm-Center/AFJROTC/.
For more information about the Forney Independent School District, contact the Forney ISD Marketing and Communications Department at info@edu.forneyisd.net or by phone at 469-762-4100.