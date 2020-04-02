FORNEY, Texas (Forney Independent School District) — Classes may be a little different these days with Forney ISD teachers working virtually with their students, but the District's outstanding teachers are still working hard to make sure their students continue to get the education and attention they deserve.
Forney teachers are all outstanding, but a few of them stand out above the rest. The District recently announced the 2019-2020 Campus Teachers of the Year honoring those teachers at each campus that have gone above and beyond this year for their students.
The Elementary Teachers of the Year for this year are Elizabeth (Betsy) Hampton at Blackburn Elementary School; Amanda Abercrombie at Claybon Elementary School; Angela Lane at Criswell Elementary School; Brittany Hartley at Crosby Elementary School; Kelsy Mayo at the Forney Learning Academy-Early Education; Tara Woessner at Henderson Elementary School; Jamie Sijansky at Johnson Elementary School; Stephanie Warner at Lewis Elementary School; Deana Flores at Rhea Intermediate School and Karen Lenenski at Smith Intermediate School.
The District's Secondary Teachers of the Year are Margaret (Annie) Bentz at Brown Middle School; Elizabeth Bent at Warren Middle School; Jacob Thomas at Forney High School; Linda Logan at North Forney High School and Eric Shipley at the Forney Learning Academy - Secondary Education.
Congratulations to all of the 2019-2020 Forney ISD Campus Teachers of the Year!