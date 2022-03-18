FORNEY, Texas — Forney ISD recently announced the 2021-2022 Forney ISD Campus Teachers of the Year for each school in the District.
Forney ISD has eight elementary schools, three intermediate schools, three middle schools, two high schools and one alternative education school.
The campus teachers of the year for the 2021-2022 school year are:
Elementary/Intermediate Campus Teachers of the Year
Devon Evans-Brown - Blackburn Elementary
Brandy Christian - Claybon Elementary
Norma Saldana - Criswell Elementary
Laura Brandes - Crosby Elementary
Christin Joesting - Griffin Elementary
Ashley Mayes - Henderson Elementary
Makenzi Bockler - Johnson Elementary
Kirsten Garza - Lewis Elementary
Kristina May - Rhea Intermediate
Jenny Busby - Rhodes Intermediate|
Trent Starnes Smith Intermediate
Middle School/High School Campus Teachers of the Year
Amy Hansen - Brown Middle School
Jill Rouse - Jackson Middle School
Katelyn Trotter - Warren Middle School
Chelsea Baranski - Forney High School
Tiffany Ross - North Forney High School
Nicole Smith-Hooks - Forney Learning Academy
All of the campus teachers of the year will interview with the District Teacher of the Year Selection Committees who will determine the District's Elementary Teacher of the Year and Secondary Teacher of the Year.
The Forney ISD District Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year then move on to the Region 10 Teacher of the Year selection process with a possibility to move on to the State of Texas Teacher of the Year selection process.
Congratulations to all of the 2021-2022 Forney ISD Campus Teachers of the Year!