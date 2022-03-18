teachers

FORNEY, Texas — Forney ISD recently announced the 2021-2022 Forney ISD Campus Teachers of the Year for each school in the District.

Forney ISD has eight elementary schools, three intermediate schools, three middle schools, two high schools and one alternative education school.

The campus teachers of the year for the 2021-2022 school year are:

Elementary/Intermediate Campus Teachers of the Year

Devon Evans-Brown - Blackburn Elementary

Brandy Christian - Claybon Elementary

Norma Saldana - Criswell Elementary

Laura Brandes - Crosby Elementary

Christin Joesting - Griffin Elementary

Ashley Mayes - Henderson Elementary

Makenzi Bockler - Johnson Elementary

Kirsten Garza - Lewis Elementary

Kristina May - Rhea Intermediate

Jenny Busby - Rhodes Intermediate|

Trent Starnes Smith Intermediate

Middle School/High School Campus Teachers of the Year

Amy Hansen - Brown Middle School

Jill Rouse - Jackson Middle School

Katelyn Trotter - Warren Middle School

Chelsea Baranski - Forney High School

Tiffany Ross - North Forney High School

Nicole Smith-Hooks - Forney Learning Academy

All of the campus teachers of the year will interview with the District Teacher of the Year Selection Committees who will determine the District's Elementary Teacher of the Year and Secondary Teacher of the Year.

The Forney ISD District Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year then move on to the Region 10 Teacher of the Year selection process with a possibility to move on to the State of Texas Teacher of the Year selection process.

Congratulations to all of the 2021-2022 Forney ISD Campus Teachers of the Year!

