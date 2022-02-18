FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously to approve a May bond referendum calling for $1.294 billion to address "staggering" district growth.
The measure was approved at a special-called meeting on February 17, 2022, and the proposed bond referendum was brought forth by a Facilities Committee of 55 members from the public, parents, students, educators, local business owners, and community leaders.
"Unprecedented enrollment growth is expected in the next few years as housing demands have increased across Forney," read a statement from Forney ISD on Thursday. "The latest quarterly enrollment report forecasts a staggering 25,000 students in five years, and 35,000 students by 2031."
That report is based on the latest data of housing starts, inventory, land use and enrollment trends presented by leading demographer Zonda Education, according to the district.
The district says the bond package that will go before voters in May will not increase the district's tax rate, which currently sits at $1.37. Over the last three years, that rate had been lowered 17 cents.
Three years ago, in November 2019, voters approved a $623 million bond referendum with a 73% approval rating. With those funds, , growth revenue, and savings, the district has opened three new schools — Rhodes Intermediate, Jackson Middle School, and Griffin Elementary. Additionally, two campuses will open in Fall 2022, Willett Elementary and the new Johnson Elementary, and the Keith Bell Opportunity Central, which broke ground last month, is scheduled to open in 2023.
Of the projects in the 2019 bond referendum, the district says all will be completed by Fall 2024.
And, due to under budget construction projects, Forney ISD plans to open a tenth elementary school, add a gym and tornado shelter to Rhea and Smith Intermediate campuses, and an expansion of the transportation hub at North Forney High School.
In addition to these bond projects, Forney ISD announced equitable master plans that include 9th grade expansions for Forney High and North Forney High.
The Facilities Committee recommended the May 2022 proposed bond referendum to accommodate the anticipated 35,000 enrollment forecasts.
“We had a diverse group of 55 citizens from students and parents to staff to business and community leaders who volunteered their time to serve on our 2022 Facilities Planning Committee. They studied new enrollment projections, current facility capacities, budgets, construction costs and more before creating and recommending a bond package to our school board,” stated Superintendent Dr. Justin Terry. “I appreciate their dedication and careful consideration in planning for our students’ future.”
Of the $1.294 billion, $347 million is earmarked for the construction of five new elementary/early childhood schools, an OC early childhood addition, and a Claybon Elementary School addition.
$889 million is earmarked for four new middle/intermediate schools, renovations at Warren Middle School, renovations and additions at Brown Middle School, The OC Phase 2 for additional high school capacity, and a third high school campus.
$58 million is earmarked for district facilities and improvements including land acquisition for new facilities, district-wide capital improvements, a transportation center, and additional Forney Learning Academy space.
“No matter where you look, you’ll see growth in Forney. Enrollment increases are occurring across the district every day. We have exceeded the enrollment projections for 2021-2022, and we anticipate another 2,400 new students to FISD next year,” said Superintendent Dr. Justin Terry.