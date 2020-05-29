FORNEY, Texas — Forney ISD officials revealed today that they are aware of a video circulating social media of students taking part in underage drinking that has been deemed racists.
In the snapchat video clip obtained by inForney.com, five students are shown toasting one another with bottles of liquor as they recite a chant in unison that ends with a racial slur.
“We have been made aware of a video that was made off school property, not during a school event, and after hours. Federal law forbids us from identifying any students or providing information on any kind of disciplinary actions taken on any student in our school district,” says a statement issued by the district today.
“We are all part of the Forney Family, and our community does not condone the actions or behaviors in the video circulating on social media,” the statement says.
inForney.com has been able to independently identify that a majority of the students in the video attend Forney High School. None of the video participants appear or have been confirmed to be of legal drinking age.
Where the video originated is still unknown at this time. No other details have been provided.