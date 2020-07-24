FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Independent School District has scheduled groundbreaking ceremonies for three new campuses.
"We are excited to celebrate the Griffin, Rhodes and Jackson families as a part of our #ForneyFamily," read a statement from Forney ISD in announcing the groundbreaking ceremonies.
On Thursday, August 6, at 8:30 a.m., Forney ISD will break ground at the site of the future Jerry & Helen Griffin Elementary campus located at 1130 South Ravenhill in Devonshire.
On Friday, August 7, at 8:30 a.m., Forney ISD will break ground on the Timothy V. Rhodes Intermediate campus and the Tony A. Jackson Middle School campus at 14441 Ranch Road.
"The groundbreaking ceremonies will take place outdoors with social distancing," stated the district. "We ask that attendees follow governor's orders and wear a face covering if they are within 6 ft of other attendees."