FORNEY, Texas — A Forney resident, and Dallas Independent School District teacher, has been named the chair of the newly appointed Teacher Vacancy Task Force which is aimed at addressing the staffing shortages facing school districts across the state.
Last week, Forney Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Justin Terry was named among 28 initial members appointed to the task force.
Today, the Texas Education Agency announced an immediate expansion of task force to include two dozen teachers — ensuring an equal representation of teachers and school system administrators.
Josue Torres of Forney, a 4th and 5th grade math teacher from Dallas ISD, will serve as chair of the task force, the TEA announced.
“I am honored for the opportunity to lead this Task Force focused on ensuring we have great teachers in every classroom,” stated Torres. “The reason I got into education is because I believe that a student’s zip code shouldn’t determine his or her fate, and this Task Force has the ability to recommend the needed changes and innovative solutions necessary to ensure all Texas students have access to the high-quality educators they deserve.”
The task force members have been organized into several work groups to tackle several challenges which has thus far been identified. The task force will be charged with making comprehensive recommendations to state officials addressing those challenges.
“It is imperative that we include the insights and recommendations of current classroom teachers as the task force works to identify strong recommendations that can address the staffing shortages facing school systems across Texas”, said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath on the expansion of the task force. “This expansion strengthens the Task Force and includes more perspectives as we work to find far-reaching solutions to these challenges.”