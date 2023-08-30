FORNEY, Texas — Texas House Bill 114 will soon require immediate and mandatory disciplinary action for students vaping or being in possession of e-cigarette components on or near a Texas public school campus.
The law, which passed this last legislative session, will go into effect September 1, 2023.
Legislators say the bill is aimed at responding to increasing concerns about e-cigarettes, vaping, tobacco, marijuana, and THC-related products amongst school-aged children and young adults.
The law will make it illegal for any person, regardless of age, to possess, be under the influence of, use, sell, give, or deliver to another person marijuana, tetrahydrocannabinol, or e-cigarettes and their components. The law already prohibits tobacco and alcohol under the same conditions.
HB 114 further outlines the prohibition of such substances and components on or within 300 feet of school property, as measured from any point on the school’s real property boundary line, or while attending a school-sponsored or school-related activity on or off of school property. The code allows for citations up to $500 for violations of the law.
Most Kaufman County school district's Code of Conducts already prohibit such substances, devices, and their components.
"Crandall ISD’s Student Code of Conduct and Student Handbook are clear on this issue," reads the district's website in response to the new law. "Students shall not possess or use tobacco products, cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and any component, part or accessory for an e-cigarette device."
"Crandall ISD cares about the safety and health of our students, and are concerned about the potential long-term health risks associated with vaping. Parents can help our district and community address this important safety and health issue," continues the district's website. "Please take the time to educate yourself on e-cigarettes and vaping devices and spend time talking to your child about vaping and the use of tobacco products."
Several Texas public school districts have begun notifying parents of the new law and its implications with their students and children.
Crandall ISD further provided the following links for parents to reference: