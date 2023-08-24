KAUFMAN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced today that Kaufman High School is among the 150 Texas public schools awarded the Purple Star Campus Designation for the 2023-2024 school year.
This program, established by Abbott in 2019, commends Texas public schools for their remarkable commitment to meeting the unique needs of military-connected students and their families.
"Texas proudly supports the brave men and women of our U.S. military and their families, including the nearly 200,000 military-connected students attending public schools across our state," Governor Abbott stated.
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath acknowledged the challenges military-connected students often face when transitioning schools.
"By fostering an environment that embraces their unique experiences, these schools are creating a nurturing atmosphere where every individual student can thrive," stated Morath.
To receive the Purple Star Campus Designation, schools must designate a campus-based military liaison, create and maintain an easily accessible webpage with information for military-connected students and their families, institute a campus transition program for military-connected students, and support a military family assistance initiative. All Texas public schools are eligible to receive a Purple Star Campus Designation, regardless of their military-connected student population size. Applications for the designation are accepted annually.
Kaufman High School provides several resources for military-connected students, including a campus administrator liaison and a campus faculty liaison. These liaisons work collaboratively with military-connected students and their families, maintain familiarity with enrollment processes, records transfer, existing community resources, and student supports, and attend professional development or training annually to understand topics related to the transition of military-connected students and their families.
During the first week of transitioning to Kaufman High School, a military-connected student can expect to receive a campus tour and join a lunch with one of the campus liaisons or military-connected students. Parents can expect a welcoming phone call or email from one of the campus liaisons. Throughout the school year, the school will periodically meet with its military-connected students to foster relationships and provide support.