KAUFMAN, Texas – Kaufman ISD voters will be asked to vote on a proposed $89 million bond proposal when early voting begins next week.
The vote comes just a few months after voters denied the Spring 2022 bond package and district staff has been working closely with the community to gather feedback.
“I want to thank our board, staff, and community for their work over the past months to help get us to this point,” Kaufman ISD Superintendent Dr. Lori Blaylock said in a statement. “This decision is based on carefully considering all areas of need around our district while balancing the expectations and feedback from our community.”
School districts in Texas do not receive state funding for renovations or building new facilities. Instead, districts must receive funds through voter approved bond elections.
Kaufman ISD passed its last bond six years ago. That bond was used to help build the new high school, which was finished on time and under budget.
The Fall 2022 bond will ask voter to consider an $89 million package with two propositions.
Proposition A is a $77.4 million and includes a new Phillips Elementary School, 4 classroom additions to Helen Edwards Elementary School, 8 classroom additions to Kaufman High School, an addition to Kaufman Junior High gym, additional security and an Ag barn.
If Proposition A is approved, the estimated impact would be $12.07 per month increase for a home valued at $100,000.
Proposition B is a $12.5 million bond and includes a covered practice field for athletics and extracurricular activities, relocation of the baseball fields at the high school and additional tennis courts.
If Proposition B is approved, the estimated impact would be $2.32 per month increase for a home valued at $100,000.
“It’s evident that Kaufman is growing,” said Dr. Blaylock. “We had 302 more students for the first day of school this year over last year.”
Early voting begins October 24 and ends November 4. Election Day is November 8.
For more information log on to the Kaufman ISD bond page located here.