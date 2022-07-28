FORNEY, Texas — After almost 20 years in law enforcement and an additional 6 years as the Kaufman County Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator, Debi Nixon joins Forney ISD as the Safety and Security Coordinator.
“I’ve worked with Forney ISD along with other area schools in my previous role, and I was so impressed by Chief Sanders and his team at how proactive they are,” Nixon said. “There’s a lot they do behind the scenes to continually improve safety and security for our schools.”
Already well-known in Forney ISD after serving the county and on the Forney ISD school safety team for the last 6 years, Nixon continues to collaborate with other area agencies and schools when it comes to training.
For the past year, she and Crandall ISD Safety Coordinator Keith Chapman worked to plan an active shooter training for the county. Over 180 volunteers from multiple area law enforcement agencies and schools, including Forney ISD who played the role of safety officers, took part in the training last Thursday, June 21.
“Chief Sanders in his role during the training as safety officer gave good direction and advice to the responding search teams during the drill,” Chapman said.
As a certified Civilian Response to an Active Shooter Event (CRASE) and Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) instructor, she is “passionate about drilling every year from active shooter to hostage situations” and more. All Forney ISD Police Department Officers have been through ALERRT training.
While new state mandates are currently being released on school safety and security, Nixon is planning additional drills and training for Forney ISD over the next year. She’s working with other agencies to form a coalition of safety coordinators with area school districts, too, because when an emergency occurs, she knows schools and area law enforcement agencies will rally together to support those in need.
“We are excited to officially welcome Debi to our department, as it’s been a privilege to work with her through the Kaufman County Emergency Operations over the last several years,” Forney ISD Police Chief Joe Sanders said.