FORNEY, Texas — Jessica Guardiola, a student from North Forney High School has been selected for the prestigious Student Enhancement in Earth and Space Science (SEES) summer internship to be held at The University of Texas at Austin’s Center for Space Research.
Students will work with scientists and engineers to conduct authentic research from data received from NASA’s earth observing satellites as well as designing Mars habitats, Lunar Exploration, and analysis of images from the International Space Station.
This nationally competitive program sponsored by NASA’s Texas Space Grant Consortium selects students who will increase their knowledge of science, technology, engineering, and math through earth and space education.
SEES is a collaborative effort of Texas Space Grant Consortium members and affiliates, NASA, and The University of Texas at Austin’s Center for Space Research. Students apply for SEES and are selected competitively. The internships are organized around an aerospace or space science theme drawn from NASA’s diverse engineering and scientific research programs. The program combines the strengths of collaborators to enrich teaching and learning of STEM.
Almost 1100 applications were received for both on-site and virtual internship positions. The top 25% chosen for virtual internships work remotely with their project scientist during internship. Students’ will conduct hands-on activities, field investigations, attend presentations by NASA scientists and engineers, network with other students, and conduct research while being mentored by NASA subject matter experts.
Earth is a complex, dynamic system we do not yet fully understand. The Earth system, like the human body, comprises diverse components that interact in complex ways. We strive to understand the Earth's atmosphere, lithosphere, hydrosphere, cryosphere, and biosphere as a single connected system. Our planet is changing on all spatial and temporal scales. The purpose of NASA's Earth science program is to develop a scientific understanding of Earth's system and its response to natural or human-induced changes, and to improve prediction of climate, weather, and natural hazards.
The SEES internship proves that the excitement students feel about space science is a critical step in enriching science, math, engineering, and technology. The internship will provide students the rare – and for most, unique - opportunity to spend two weeks working with professional scientists and engineers at the cutting edge of space exploration.
SEES is funded through NASA’s Cooperative Agreement Notice NNH15ZDA004C.
This nationally competitive, educational training for students is sponsored by NASA’s Texas Space Grant Consortium in collaboration with The University of Texas Center for Space Research and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.