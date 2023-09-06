TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell High School west campus is without adequate air conditioning for the second day, according to a notice from the district and messages from parents to inForney.com.
The district says their AC contractor has notified them that the west campus chiller is up and running but will take some time to adequately cool the campus to a comfortable temperature.
The AC contractor was notified of the outage yesterday morning, September 5, 2023, and remains on-site as of this morning, September 6. Chillers from the east campus ran all evening yesterday to pump cool air over to the west campus, according to the district.
"Our AC contractor has now indicated to us that the chiller is up and running and the building is starting to cool; however, as with any AC system it may take some time for the building to return to a more comfortable temperature," read a statement from the district, in part, to parents.
"Because of this, students have been relocated with their teachers to cooler areas of the building and instruction is continuing."
A failed bond measure proposed funding to replace the aging air conditioning unit and the district previously discussed a zero-interest state loan for needed repairs. A district spokesperson wasn't immediately available to discuss the system's current status and funding.
"We thank you for your patience as we work to both fix the air conditioning and provide your child with instruction today," concluded the statement from the district.