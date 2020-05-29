FORNEY, Texas — A video circulating social media of Forney ISD students taking part in underage drinking and using racial slurs has drawn the attention of Texas A & M-Commerce.
The university released a statement Friday evening after drawing attention online that one of the participants was a prospective student and had already been granted admission.
“In response to a video involving a prospective student and a racial slur, we wish to reiterate that Texas A & M University-Commerce strives to provide a culture of civility and success where all feel safe and free from discrimination, harassment, threats or intimidation,” the university said on Twitter.
“Further, we have an earnest commitment to diversity, equity and inclusivity which unconditionally rejecting every form of bigotry, discrimination, hateful rhetoric and hateful action and understanding that each individual is unique and deserving of respect.
We assure you that all our students, including the future students, are held to the Code of Student Conduct of the university, and appropriate action will be taken,” the statement said.
As inForney.com previously reported, the snapchat video clip obtained includes five students that are shown toasting one another with bottles of liquor as they recite a chant in unison that ends with a racial slur.
Forney ISD issued a statement earlier today condemning the video.