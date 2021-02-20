FORNEY, Texas — UPDATE [Feb.22] — All Forney Independent School District campuses will reopen on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, to resume onsite and virtual learning — this after a winter storm brought on damage to five of the district's facilities.
"We can't wait to see all of our students onsite and online," read, in part, an email from Forney ISD to parents and students.
ORIGINAL [Feb. 20] — The Forney Independent School District has called a Staff Workday on Monday, February 22, 2021 — closing all campuses to students as the district continues repairs to five campuses which were damaged by this past week's winter storm.
Brown Middle School students and families have also been asked to be prepared for the possibility of virtual learning due to a possible delay of parts needed to repair the campus' HVAC system.
"We know you’re just as excited to see the sunshine as we are," read a letter from Forney ISD to all families on Saturday. "Our teams have been working around the clock to repair weather-related damages at campuses, even while dealing with various levels of damage and other weather-related issues in their own homes."
The district says five of their facilities sustained damage and, while most repairs have been complete or are scheduled for completion in the coming days, their teams standby as trouble spots may present themselves during the big "thaw out."
"The challenges have been great, and we cannot thank our maintenance, custodial, technology, and child nutritions teams, along with Gallagher Construction, for their Herculean efforts to get repairs made."
Onsite and virtual learning is expected to resume, barring any additional unforeseen issues, on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
Students and families at Brown Middle School however, have been asked to prepare for the possibility of virtual learning next week until a repair can be made to the campuses HVAC system.
The district says Brown Middle School's HVAC system is water-powered and the campus currently does not have heat. A part needed for repair could take several weeks to arrive but, a temporary part to repair the heating system could arrive as early as Monday.
"Our teams will work to get it in place as quickly as possible on Monday, and then we will provide an update," stated the district.
"Our hope is that Brown will be open on Tuesday with the other campuses, but we need our Brown Bear families to be prepared for the possibility of virtual learning next week until a repair can be made. We understand many families are still facing internet connectivity issues at home, so please let your teacher know if you don’t have internet access."
Grab & Go Meals will be offered on Monday, February 22, 2021, between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. at North Forney, Blackburn, Lewis, Crosby and Rhea. Breakfast and lunch, which are free for any children age 18 or under, may be picked up at the same time, according to the district.
"For our parents, caregivers, and staff, we know many of you will be dealing with damage in your own homes, and we are trying to be very cognizant of that as we prepare to welcome our children back," read statements from the district, in part. "...Please know our staff is working to prepare for both onsite and virtual learning, whatever our students will need next week. We are asking for and giving a lot of grace, and will work through the situation together as a Forney Family."
The district says additional updates will be provided as the thaw out continues and additional damage assessments are made.