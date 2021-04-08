FORNEY, Texas — A mysterious box, soon to be making its rounds across the Forney Independent School District, holds the secret to a question many have been asking: "What is that?" and, more importantly, what is "The OC?"
This past week, the crate-style box appeared in front of the Forney ISD Admin building on South Bois D'Arc — atop a trailer with "The OC" painted on its sides, in vibrant green hues.
Those looking for an answer here however, may have come to the wrong place.
"Something big is coming to Forney ISD," Forney ISD spokesperson Kristin Zastoupil told inForney.com on Wednesday. "More importantly, to our Forney family."
Zastoupil declined to comment on the contents of the crate or what it represents, saying, an announcement would be made by the district in the coming months.
While the timing may have been coincidence, Forney ISD Superintendent Dr. Justin Terry was seen on a 13-second Facebook Live video on April 1 examining the box in front of the Admin building.
"What is that," Dr. Terry asks, as knocking sounds can be heard coming from the crate.
Zastoupil says the video's timing was purely coincidental and most definitely not an April Fool's joke.
A district press release issued Wednesday doesn't provide any further clues.
“Forney ISD has a long history of innovation and forward thinking,” stated Forney ISD Board of Trustees President Greg Pharris, in that release. “This soon to be unveiled project is the next catalyst in our continuous journey to inspire and empower excellence for our Forney Family.”
“Forney ISD is one of the fastest growing school districts in Texas and over the next 10 years is predicted to double in size,” stated Dr. Terry. “This tremendous growth is due to our incredible schools and the countless opportunities and challenges we offer to maximize the potential of each learner.”
A new web domain discovered late Wednesday echoes the statements made by Pharris and Dr. Terry but, again, provides no further hints.
"Forney ISD has a long history of innovation and forward thinking," reads the few words on the single-page website, theoc.net. "Now, something big is coming to help continue our journey of inspiring and empowering excellence in our teachers and students."
"Opportunity is knocking for the Forney Family."
While we wait for more clues and a formal announcement from Forney ISD, the community is encouraged to take pictures with the crate as it makes its journey throughout the district, post to social media, give their best guesses as to what The OC could be, and hashtag #theoc and #forneyfamily to see what all the buzz is about.
"Knowing Forney ISD, this will be one surprise definitely worth waiting for," stated the district.