FORNEY, Texas — White Rhino Coffee (WRC) and the Forney Independent School District (FISD) have joined forces to offer students and the community a robust coffee experience while teaching students the trade and building skills of future graduates.
Forney ISD’s Opportunity Central opening this fall is the newest education model to feature innovative career training, college programs and community engagement events. White Rhino Coffee is the first to announce their partnership with the district.
The OC, a 350,000 sq ft, three story, multipurpose facility will feature select business partners who are dedicated to student career education and providing experiences for real-world skills training and career development.
“The concept of providing every high school student with real, hands-on experience from professionals in the field, is the greatest opportunity for our students and their future,” said Forney ISD Superintendent Dr. Justin Terry. “We are excited to have White Rhino Coffee as a partner in this venture.”
White Rhino Coffee has 9 shops across the DFW Metroplex serving exceptional craft coffee + scratch eats, and a Coffee Roastery providing coffee subscriptions to individuals and businesses across the country. White Rhino is uniquely positioned to provide Forney ISD’s students with insight into entrepreneurship, retail operations, accounting, marketing, customer service training, the art of craft coffee, and more.
“We are thrilled to be an integral part of shaping future generations of Forney ISD students,” said Chris Parvin, Founder & CEO of White Rhino Coffee. “We are more than just a coffee shop; we’re a coffee shop on a mission to create community around coffee, and The OC aligns perfectly with that mission."
“This new concept will change the way we educate students,” said Terry. “We are grateful to WRC for their shared vision and investment in our students’ future.”
The OC will open in phases with the first phase opening this August 2023. The first floor of the three story facility will operate a mall-like setting where students earn class credit by participating in real-world practicums led by business leaders. The community will have access to the first floor to patronize the shops, eateries and other services offered by partner businesses. The second and third floors of The OC have secured entries for student classroom instruction and labs during the school day.
Dallas College and Texas Tech University will provide admissions counselors as well as classes for students enrolled in dual credit classes while in high school. After school hours, the second and third floors will open for community access to college classes and other community enrichment offerings.
The OC will offer a variety of multipurpose spaces for event and meeting rentals. The facility will be open extended hours, seven days a week. Other spaces include an early childhood academy, fine arts theater, automotive workshop, construction lab, cosmetology suite, esports lab, and several other exciting learning spaces.
For more information, visit www.theOC.net.