TERRELL, Texas — A 2-year-old child was airlifted and hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Farm-to-Market (FM) 148 on Saturday night.
The crash occurred in the 11000 block of FM 148, just south of Interstate 20, at approximately 7:25 p.m.
There, the Terrell Police Department, Terrell Fire Department, and CareFlite found the family with the 2-year-old child in the front yard, according to police.
The child was airlifted to Children's Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. The child's condition at the time of transport and this morning was unknown.
The Terrell Police Department is continuing to investigate the crash.