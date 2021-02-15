MABANK, Texas — Boil Water Notices have been issued for Mabank water customers and portions of the Gastonia-Scurry Special Utility District's service area due to power outages at their respective facilities brought on by extreme winter weather.
All City of Mabank water customers, and suppliers which receive their water from the City of Mabank, are under the Boil Water Notice until an issuance of a notice that the water is safe to drink, the city notified its customers on Monday.
The Gastonia-Scurry SUD is asking its customers south, southeast, and southwest of U.S. Highway 175 to boil their water until further notice.
"There are crews on site that are working to get the power back on at the Substation in order to open valves to send water to our Gastonia Pump Station Site, due to pressure issues at the Hwy 34 water tower, we feel it is best to Issue a BOIL WATER NOTICE IMMEDIATELY," stated the district.
"To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes," read the notice from the City of Mabank. "The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes."
In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes, according to the city.