MABANK, Texas — The City of Mabank, in partnership with the City of Terrell, has opened a drive-thru vaccine distribution center at the Mabank Pavilion.
The vaccine center opened today and, for now, is scheduled to run on Tuesdays each week. Initially, the city plans to distribute 200 shots each week with hopes on ramping that distribution up to 400 shots per week in the next month.
The vaccine distribution center is open to everyone, not just Mabank or county residents.
For questions, email the City of Mabank at vaccine@cityofmabank.org. For registration, visit the City of Mabank's website, here, and click the registration link at the top of the webpage highlighted in red.
The Mabank Pavilion is located at 214 Easley Parkway.