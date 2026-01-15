Devonshire Community Issues Vandalism Alert

FORNEY, TX — Residents of the Devonshire community are being urged to remain vigilant following a concerning increase in vandalism and reports of suspicious activity. The Devonshire Homeowners Association (HOA) issued a community-wide alert detailing incidents of property damage at one of the neighborhood's key amenities, prompting calls for collective action among residents.

Damage to Community Assets

The most significant incident occurred at the Devonshire Pavilion at the Reserve, where residents reported notable vandalism and property damage. Drew Wilkens, a member of the Resident Board, highlighted the broader implications of such actions, stating that they affect not only the physical property but also the community’s reputation.

"Devonshire is proud to be one of the most prestigious communities in Forney," Wilkens emphasized in the alert. "Incidents like these undermine the value of our neighborhood and damage Association assets that we all help maintain."

Suspicious Activity Near New Construction

In addition to the damage at the pavilion, the HOA has received multiple reports of suspicious vehicles and individuals loitering near new construction sites within the community. While it is believed that those responsible may not be residents, the Board is calling on homeowners to view the protection of their neighborhood as a "shared responsibility."

How to Help

The HOA encourages residents to look out for one another and to report any concerns to local authorities to deter further criminal activity. Here are important contact details for residents to keep in mind:

Non-Emergency Reporting: For suspicious or criminal activity that does not pose an immediate threat, contact the Kaufman County Law Enforcement Dispatch at 469-376-5600 .

Emergencies: In the case of an immediate threat or emergency, residents should dial 911.

By staying proactive and promptly reporting unusual behavior, the Devonshire community aims to uphold the safety and aesthetic standards that define their neighborhood.