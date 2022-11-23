COMBINE, Texas — A Grand Prairie dive team called in to assist police locate a submerged vehicle in a pond near Combine earlier today recovered a body.
At approximately 9 a.m., the Dallas County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call of a vehicle driving off the roadway near Haines Road and Jimmy Lane. Tire marks at the scene indicate the vehicle may have been traveling south when, at a bend in the road, continued straight, struck a culvert, and continued into a nearby pond.
Around noon, the Grand Prairie dive team located a Ford Mustang submerged in the water. The body of a teenage female was located inside the vehicle, authorities confirm to inForney.com.
A wrecker crew assisted emergency personnel on scene with recovering the vehicle from the pond.
The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is investigating.