KAUFMAN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal motorcycle vs. vehicle crash in eastern Kaufman County on Saturday morning, September 4, 2021.
The crash occurred at approximately 9:19 a.m. on Farm-to-Market (FM) 1391 near County Road 4016A — just east of Kemp, Texas.
There, Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Kyle Bradford tells inForney.com, citing preliminary crash investigation, a Kia Forte and a Suzuki motorcycle were traveling westbound on FM 1391.
"The motorcycle was directly behind the Kia as it slowed to make a left turn onto County Road 4016A, and for a yet to be determined reason, the motorcycle attempted to pass the Kia striking the vehicle as it made its turn," stated Bradford.
The motorcyclist, whose identity had not been released as of press time, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Kia was uninjured.
The crash investigation remains ongoing, according to Bradford.